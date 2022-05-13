Black bear visits Southington elementary school

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Southington elementary school had an unexpected visitor today. A black bear made its way on to school property.

It was caught on video running towards a teacher’s car.

The superintendent, Steven Madancy, said the teacher spotted that bear right as buses were about to arrive here at the school.

Elementary school students said it was a wild start to their day.

Gledion Bregu said his 5th grade teacher took this video before the start of school. “We saw a big black bear running towards my teacher’s car.”

The black bear was lurking around the school around 8:30.

Madancy said, “It happened to be on the property the same time that the school buses were arriving.”

The school immediately went into their response plan. They notified animal control, New Britain Transportation and school staff.

Luckily, the bear was nowhere to be found by the time students got to school.

“All and all it went on its way and kids were loaded off the buses and into the building,” said Madancy.

Teachers and students stayed on alert.

“We couldn’t go outside. We were just watching out for the bear and animal control came outside it was just a mess,” said Bregu.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says spring is a busy time for bears. Bear sightings have been on the rise across the state.

You should never approach or feed a bear.

“It’s just out of hibernation so they will be looking for food since they already ran out so that’s why there’s so many bear sightings around, so you should always be careful in case there’s a bear sighting near you,” said Sebastian Kielgyka.

The bear wasn’t seen at the school for the rest of the day.

Tomorrow will be business as usual at the elementary school.

DEEP officials say if you see a bear in your town or neighborhood leave it alone.

If it’s in a densely populated area, give DEEP a call.

