Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

CDC: Six CT counties in ‘high’ category for COVID-19

The CDC's COVID-19 community levels map as of May 13.
The CDC's COVID-19 community levels map as of May 13.(CDC.gov)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six of Connecticut’s counties are now in the “high/orange” category for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only Fairfield and New London counties were listed in the medium/yellow category, according to the information released Friday by the state Department of Public Health.

The DPH said that means people living in the high/orange categories of Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties, should wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

The COVID-19 community levels map, which was launched in late February, informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of low, medium and high.

This approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness, the DPH said.

“This latest update comes as no surprise considering the trajectory that this latest omicron sub-variant is taking,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “And I cannot stress enough that the tools to combat this virus are in place and easily accessible. These include vaccines, first and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit
Flags were ordered to half staff.
Flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of 1 million American lives lost to COVID
The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and...
Health Minute: White House warns of COVID surge for fall, winter
Here is the CDC's COVID-19 community levels map as of May 6.
Entire state in medium or high category for COVID levels