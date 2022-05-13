CDC: Six CT counties in ‘high’ category for COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six of Connecticut’s counties are now in the “high/orange” category for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only Fairfield and New London counties were listed in the medium/yellow category, according to the information released Friday by the state Department of Public Health.

The DPH said that means people living in the high/orange categories of Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties, should wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

The COVID-19 community levels map, which was launched in late February, informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of low, medium and high.

This approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness, the DPH said.

“This latest update comes as no surprise considering the trajectory that this latest omicron sub-variant is taking,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “And I cannot stress enough that the tools to combat this virus are in place and easily accessible. These include vaccines, first and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing.”

