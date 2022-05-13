CT gets funding to battle tick-borne illnesses

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the weather warms up, a lot of us are spending more time outdoors.

Unfortunately, with that comes the risk of more tick-borne illnesses.

Funding for more Lyme Disease research is in the works.

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month and as people are spending more time outside, there are several things you can do to protect yourself.

Connecticut’s tick population is on the rise and with that comes the risk of contracting tick-borne illnesses like Lyme Disease.

The disease is named after Lyme, Connecticut.

“The good news is in this budget, this year, we’ll be spending $200 million a major increase for NIH and CDC,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

As the tick population increases, more federal dollars are being directed towards research.

The hope is for that research to lead to better diagnoses and treatments for tick-borne illnesses.

“With prevention, this research will hopefully allow for new research, especially things like vaccines which may prevent this,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 476,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme Disease nationwide every year.

“Lyme Disease is an unseen, invisible crippler. Literally. Lyme disease is a crippler and a killer,” said Blumenthal.

If diagnosed early, Lyme Disease can be treated.

“If you do find a tick on yourself, it doesn’t transmit immediately, it has to be engorged,” said Wu.

Some tips to prevent tick bites include:

Wearing long sleeves and pants especially in wooded areas

Wearing insect repellent with DEET

Checking for ticks on yourself, your kids and your pets

As our climate warms, the tick population and new kinds of ticks and infections are making their way north in greater numbers.

“The earth is getting warmer and that is causing overwintering of these ticks that allows them to last, it’s also causing spread of a lot of different ticks,” Wu said.

If you do find a tick on yourself, you should lift it gently with a pair of tweezers.

Inform your doctor and you should also get the tick tested at your local health department.

