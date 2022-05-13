CT’s baby formula stock down 40-50 percent

(WFSB) - Parents of babies should consider themselves warned that an ongoing baby formula shortage has created ripe conditions for scammers looking to make money off desperate times.

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau issued some advice this week to avoid those pitfalls.

Parents have been wondering how the shortage quickly led to empty shelves.

Experts told Channel 3 that it wasn’t just COVID-19 pandemic-related supply chain problems.

A huge recall of baby formula earlier this year made things worse.

“It’s crazy. It was like the toilet paper and the sanitizer when everybody was looking for toilet paper and sanitizer: Gone. Off the shelves,” complained Jennifer Kersey, a mother.

Bare shelves turned into a parent’s nightmare as they tried to feed the youngest and most vulnerable children.

The shortage of formula caused retailers to limit purchasing in an effort to stop panic-buying.

While federal officials have been trying to crack down on price gouging and streamline imports, they said they have been also making sure manufacturing of formula is safe at home.

Abbott’s Nutrition recalled several of its top-selling formulas after babies developed bacterial infections. The recall caused a shutdown of its facility.

“But again, I go back to why this decision was made in the first place which was to save babies lives and the FDA is not going to approve manufacturing again unless they are certain of the safety,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

In Connecticut, numbers showed the amount of sold-out formula stock ranged between 40 and 50 percent.

Though cleaned-out stores have brought back bad memories from early in the pandemic, the Connecticut BBB warned parents that turning to online sales may not necessarily be safer.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been spending a lot of time online and so have the scammers,” said Kristen Johnson, CT BBB. “Online purchase scams have increased so much during the pandemic.”

For those who must by online, the BBB recommended using a credit card rather than peer-to-peer apps like PayPal, which it said should only be used for transactions with people buyers know.

