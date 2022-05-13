Donations up at breast milk bank as formula shortage continues

(WFSB) - The baby formula shortage has inspired a small army of Connecticut moms to help.

The state’s first outpatient breast milk dispensary has seen a huge surge in the number of women who are signing up to donate.

The dispensary is located inside the Pro Health Pediatrics office in Glastonbury and is part of the Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast.

In most cases the increased breast milk does not directly help families who are struggling with the formula shortage, because the bank primarily supplies mothers with newborns who need a little extra milk.

But the donations are still making a big difference because the state was dealing with a breast milk shortage earlier in the year.

Local moms have stepped up to save the day.

“Yesterday the phones were ringing off the hook. We had so many people inquiring about this and we really appreciate that,” said Ann Marie Lindquist with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast.

“We want to spread the word out. Women and families need to know that it’s an option. It’s a safe option and it’s rewarding for women who donate and it’s so helpful for those who have to receive,” said Susan Parker, Nurse Practitioner.

