Family Friday: Barnyard babies, an apple hunt & free art supplies this weekend
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFSB) - It’s Friday the 13th, but no bad luck when it comes to planning the weekend. Whether it’s fun on the farm or spreading joy through art, there’s something for everyone.
- Saturday, May 14th
- Arbor Park, Ellington Farmers Market
- 9:00am – 12:00pm
- Visit with animals, live music & shop local
- Saturday, May 14th
- Lyman Orchards Hay Maze
- 9:00am
- Ages 1 to 10
- Admission: $15
- Advanced registration required
- Saturday, May 14th
- Middletown South Green, Main Street
- 11:00am – 2:00pm
- With Artists for World Peace
- For children of all ages
St. Sebastian Feast & Festival
- Friday, May 13th – Sunday, May 15th
- St. Sebastian Church, Middletown
- Fri: 6pm – 10pm
- Sat: 12pm – 10pm
- Sun: 12pm – 8pm
- Food, music, carnival rides & more
- All are welcome
