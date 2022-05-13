Twenty Towns
Family Friday: Barnyard babies, an apple hunt & free art supplies this weekend

By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFSB) - It’s Friday the 13th, but no bad luck when it comes to planning the weekend. Whether it’s fun on the farm or spreading joy through art, there’s something for everyone.

Barnyard Babies

  • Saturday, May 14th
  • Arbor Park, Ellington Farmers Market
  • 9:00am – 12:00pm
  • Visit with animals, live music & shop local

2022 Spring Apple Hunt

  • Saturday, May 14th
  • Lyman Orchards Hay Maze
  • 9:00am
  • Ages 1 to 10
  • Admission: $15
  • Advanced registration required

Buckets of Love 2022

  • Saturday, May 14th
  • Middletown South Green, Main Street
  • 11:00am – 2:00pm
  • With Artists for World Peace
  • For children of all ages

St. Sebastian Feast & Festival

  • Friday, May 13th – Sunday, May 15th
  • St. Sebastian Church, Middletown
  • Fri: 6pm – 10pm
  • Sat: 12pm – 10pm
  • Sun: 12pm – 8pm
  • Food, music, carnival rides & more
  • All are welcome

