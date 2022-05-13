Family Friday: Barnyard babies, an apple hunt & free art supplies this weekend

(WFSB) - It’s Friday the 13th, but no bad luck when it comes to planning the weekend. Whether it’s fun on the farm or spreading joy through art, there’s something for everyone.

Barnyard Babies

Saturday, May 14th

Arbor Park, Ellington Farmers Market

9:00am – 12:00pm

Visit with animals, live music & shop local

2022 Spring Apple Hunt

Saturday, May 14th

Lyman Orchards Hay Maze

9:00am

Ages 1 to 10

Admission: $15

Advanced registration required

Buckets of Love 2022

Saturday, May 14th

Middletown South Green, Main Street

11:00am – 2:00pm

With Artists for World Peace

For children of all ages

St. Sebastian Feast & Festival

Friday, May 13th – Sunday, May 15th

St. Sebastian Church, Middletown

Fri: 6pm – 10pm

Sat: 12pm – 10pm

Sun: 12pm – 8pm

Food, music, carnival rides & more

All are welcome

