Firefighters to be honored for response to Middletown brush fires

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Middletown will be honored for their response to brush fires that tore through acres of land this week.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said she will visit the city’s South Fire District at 10 a.m. on Friday. Stream it live below:

She said she’ll speak with local firefighters and thank them for their service to the Middletown community.

With the help of more than 100 firefighters and 10 other departments, members of the South Fire District battled the initial blaze starting Tuesday afternoon, which reached about 250 acres in the Freeman and River road areas. They determined that it was started by wind that brought a branch down on power lines.

That night, a second but smaller bush fire ignited. The cause of that one remained under investigation.

Crews largely contained both fires by Thursday.

