Gas prices hit another historic level in CT

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices hit historic levels Friday morning in Connecticut.

The average price of a gallon of regular topped $4.40, according to AAA.

However, customers have been paying 3 cents per gallon less than the national average. That’s only because the state gas tax has been temporarily suspended. Otherwise, Connecticut drivers would be shelling out a lot more.

At a Citgo station on Middle Street in Bristol, drivers paid an average of a just under $4.28 for a gallon of regular. That’s actually a pretty good compared to the new state average.

The national average is a tick above $4.43. That’s 16 cents more than drivers paid just a week ago.

For anyone looking to save a little money, experts recommend staying closer to home to avoid long drives and told them shop around. Some stations offer better deals than others, and apps can help people find better deals. Drivers could also consider joining loyalty programs and paying in cash to save even more money.

Drivers said the bottom line is that there is only so much they can do to keep their heads above water.

“It’s just breaking the bank,” said Stephanie Eiseman, a driver. “I still have to go to work every day. And I’m not making any more money.”

Experts also warned that the high prices will likely continue for a while. The single biggest factor is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

”It’s not impossible that at some point this summer, if things don’t turn around, we could see $5,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy.com.

