Hamden High School closed due to staff absences

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden High School was forced to close on Friday.

A post on the school’s parent teacher student association Facebook page said the closure was due to a staff absences.

The post also said the school’s senior field trip to Six Flags will go on as scheduled on Friday.

It said students who are going should report to the auditorium side of the school.

No other details were released.

