Interim police chief in New Haven leaves position in wake of lawsuit

Interim Chief Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department.
Interim Chief Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department.
By Matt McFarland
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After serving the Elm City for more than 20 years, New Haven’s interim police chief is hanging it up.

Friday was Chief Renee Dominguez’s last day with the department.

Dominguez joined the force as a 21-year-old, worked her way up through the ranks, and was eventually named acting chief last spring.

Mayor Justin Elicker named her as her his permanent pick to lead the department, but New Haven’s Board of Alders rejected the nomination.

Dominguez pledged to stay on until a new chief could be named, but a local pastor filed a lawsuit against the city and won. The pastor said she and the mayor violated the city charter by keeping her in the interim role for more than six months.

While the city promised to appeal, this week Dominguez announced Friday would be her last day. She said a big part of her reason for leaving was the men and women who serve under her.

“Every time I’m in the media, it causes uncertainty,” said Interim Chief Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department. “It’s tumultuous for them and just it puts them back in a place of what’s going to happen to them, so I’m thinking about them when I’m making the early jump to leave because they do too good of a job to have to endure anymore.”

Mayor Justin Elicker appointed City Chief Administrative Officer Regina Rush-Kittle as the next acting police chief for New Haven.

