Milford’s mosquito control program kicks off today

A mosquito.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford’s heath department is kicking off its 2022 mosquito control program.

On Friday, the Milford Health Department said it will talk about the program and demonstrate how mosquito breeding sites will be treated within its community.

A news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Milford Land Conservation Trust Property.

The department said the mosquito control program primarily focuses on preventive efforts by identifying and treating mosquito breeding sites, as well as providing community education about personal protection and how to minimize mosquitoes around the home.

