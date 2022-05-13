Police warn events could cause heavy traffic in Hartford Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Saturday night will be busy in the capital city.

Hartford police say multiple events could cause heavy traffic downtown.

The Yard Goats are playing the Portland Sea Dogs at Dunkin’ Donuts Park at 7 p.m., Hartford Athletic hosts New York Red Bulls II at Dillon Stadium at 7 p.m., and the KISS concert starts at XFinity Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

“We ask that you please plan accordingly to arrive on time and enjoy an evening in the City,” Hartford police said.

