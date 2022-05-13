Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Route 44 in New Hartford closed following crash

A crash closed a portion of Route 44 in New Hartford the morning of May 13, according to state...
A crash closed a portion of Route 44 in New Hartford the morning of May 13, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash in which a driver slammed into a utility pole closed a road in New Hartford.

State police said Route 44 was closed between Wickett and Church streets on Friday morning. The location is in the Pine Meadow section of town.

No injuries were reported as result of the crash.

However, troopers said the road will be closed for an extended period of time because the pole needs to be replaced.

Drivers were told to use a detour that was set up along Church Street, or avoid the area altogether.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was encouraged to contact state police at 860-626-1820. All calls will remain confidential.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 north closed in East Lyme due to box truck fire
A traffic alert has been issued.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 involves shed and tractor trailer with cheese
A traffic alert has been issued.
Route 9 north in Berlin congested due to a crash
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
I-95 north reopens in New Haven following closure for crash