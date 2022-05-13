Route 44 in New Hartford closed following crash

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash in which a driver slammed into a utility pole closed a road in New Hartford.

State police said Route 44 was closed between Wickett and Church streets on Friday morning. The location is in the Pine Meadow section of town.

No injuries were reported as result of the crash.

However, troopers said the road will be closed for an extended period of time because the pole needs to be replaced.

Drivers were told to use a detour that was set up along Church Street, or avoid the area altogether.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was encouraged to contact state police at 860-626-1820. All calls will remain confidential.

