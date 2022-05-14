Twenty Towns
Hartford police warn of heavy traffic

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Lezla Gooden and Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday night due to the Yard Goats Game, the Hartford Athletic Team and the KISS concert taking place all around 7 p.m.

Officials are prepping for a big night tomorrow here in Hartford, with three major events all happening at the same time.

Matt Stockley said, “So when I came down 91 traffic was crazy, and I ended up getting off at maybe Park Ave and took a crazy route here but it was totally worth it.”

Police say to try to avoid Westin and Market Street in the evening, and to have a safe time.

