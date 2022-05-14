Twenty Towns
Manchester business owner arrested for soliciting sexual favors from juveniles

Muhammed Adrees
Muhammed Adrees(Manchester Police)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police arrested a 40 year old male, Muhammed Adrees, for soliciting sexual favors from high school students in exchange for THC and tobacco products.

Adrees is the owner of the Manchester Mini Mart at 352 Main Street.

After an investigation and identification of multiple victims, an arrest warrant was issued for Adrees.

He turned himself in on May 13, and was released after posting a court set $100,000 cash bond.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Jason Pontz, at (860) 645-5545.

