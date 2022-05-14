TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 East in Vernon is CLOSED due to tractor trailer accident

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 East in Vernon is CLOSED while police are investigating a tractor trailer crash.

According to police reports, the highway is shut down between Exits 67 and 68.

The accident occurred around 5:53 on Saturday morning, Connecticut State Police (CSP) say.

Officials with CSP say the accident involved two tractor trailers and resulted in injuries.

The CARS unit, as well as the Department of Transportation will be on scene assisting investigators.

The highway will be shut down while officials investigate the cause of the accident.

