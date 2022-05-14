Seven-year-old girl dies following fire in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A seven-year-old girl dies after her father attempted to save her from a fire in Norwalk.

The Norwalk Fire Department was called to a fire on 7 Nelson Avenue around 4:58 in the morning.

When companies arrived on scene, the front of the home was engulfed in flames. Official reports say two power lines were down, and two cars were on fire in the driveway.

A man and woman were found in the backyard with their nine-year-old son.

Reports say their seven-year-old daughter was still asleep on the second floor of their home, when her father attempted to climb through the window and save her.

The man sustained burns as well as a broken arm while attempting to climb through the window.

Firefighters raised a ladder to the window, and a firefighter climbed in the room. A firefighter found the girl, and passed her out of the window to firefighters on the ladder.

Paramedics immediately began treating the girl, and transported her to Norwalk Hospital.

Official reports say the seven-year-old later succumbed to her injuries.

The mom, dad, and son are currently being treated at Norwalk Hospital for smoke inhalation, minor burns, and injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Norwalk Fire Marshal and the Connecticut State Police.

The Norwalk Fire Department received mutual aid from Stamford, New Canaan, Westport, and Rowayton fire departments. Officials say a Norwalk firefighter suffered burns to his face and was treated on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.