Four were stabbed, one teen died after an fight in Shelton

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people were stabbed, and one teenager died after a fight in Shelton on Saturday night.

Shelton police say they were called to Laurel Glen Drive around 11:55 pm on reports of a fight and stabbing.

When officials arrived, they found several teenagers outside of a residence. Four people in this group were stabbed.

All four were given medical treatment and were transported to the hospital.

One of the teenagers, a 17-year-old was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives and the Milford State’s Attorney’s office are actively investigating this incident.

There have been no arrests in this incident.

Police are asking anyone with videos or information to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at (203) 924-1544.

