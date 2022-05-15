Plainfield police arrest 2 for criminal trespass

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were arrested in Plainfield after trespassing at a business on Norwich road.

The business owner called police around 3:44 a.m. to report a suspicious car that had previously been seen on his property stealing items, had come back.

The owners found the car hidden on the property between two Conex boxes.

They told the suspects, Breanna Boucher and William Mattatall, to remain until the police arrived.

Boucher had remained, but Mattatall attempted to flee. He reached for an unknown item under his seat.

The owners were able to keep him under control until police arrived.

There was a hatchet in the car along with Methamphetamine.

Boucher arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass.

Mattatall arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

This incident will remain under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.

