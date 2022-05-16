20 Towns in 20 Days: Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - 20 Towns in 20 Days is making its stop in Simsbury Monday night.

Eyewitness News is looking at the what people remember about the quiet town back in 90s.

In a lot of ways, Simsbury looks the same, the historical town it’s always been since the 1670s.

So when you think about Simsbury, “Rock n roll” probably isn’t the first thing that jumps to mind.

In the 1990s, the high school churned out a few rockers and many more musicians in all different genres who reached success.

The year was 1991. It was a few months before Nirvana’s Nevermind album would usher in the grunge era.

A kid who hadn’t quite hit the 9th grade entered himself in the Simsbury High School battle of the bands and boy did he shred.

“I didn’t get disqualified or anything, we did win second place. It still might be my best gig ever,” said Pete Pidgeon, Class of 1995.

Pete is a professional musician now.

Living in California has given him the chance to reflect on growing up in Simsbury, back when he played gigs in the little town that made him dream big.

“The first club gig I ever played was Gemini’s Café,” Pete said.

Gemini’s is now known as the Old Well Tavern.

But like most musicians, early gigs for Pete looked a lot more like school concerts.

“The music program was outstanding,” he said.

But what good is technology without teachers who inspire you to rock to your very core?

Mr. Stephan Barnicle is a rockstar in his own right.

Mr. Barnicle earned national recognition as a music teacher, inspiring Simsbury High students for 30 years.

“The music was a way of expressing themselves,” Mr. Barnicle said. “The 90s was more internalized, I think, anxiety the kids would have.”

Mr. Barnicle says by the 1990s, he had started music recording classes as a way to reach kids who weren’t in band, orchestra or chorus.

“We should be offering things for the whole school,” he said.

Mr. Barnicle’s chance encounter with one of those non-traditional music kids struck a chord that’s still ringing three decades later.

“I remember he came in one time and said ‘hey you sound pretty good. Do you want to play in the performance coming up?’” said Pete. “And he really believed in me.”

It may be hard for a teacher to realize just how many kids they impacted over the years.

But just like hearing a song from your past, it doesn’t take much reconnecting for the good memories to come flooding back.

“Mr. Barnicle! How are you?” said Pete.

“Hey Pete! How you doing? Looks like you still got yourself surrounded by guitars,” said Mr. Barnicle.

“That made me feel like ‘oh I’m doing something right! I’m a professional now. I’m climbing the ladder, I’m getting the calls.’ And the bread wasn’t great on that gig,” said Pete.

The greatest hits start with a single note.

In 90s era Simsbury, aspiring musicians of all types found a certified gold in Mr. Barnicle.

“It made me work harder and feel appreciated,” said Pete.

“That’s what gave myself and other teachers the motivation too, was students like yourself who listened to you and actually did something with it!” said Mr. Barnicle.

Simsbury got a case of Olympic fever in 1994.

That’s when the International Skating Center of Connecticut (ISCC) opened, drawing elite skaters from around the globe, forever putting Simsbury on the map.

The ISCC is still creating lasting memories to this day, even for those who didn’t reach the championship level.

In the early 90s, Simsbury put the famously misquoted line from Field of Dreams to the test.

“If you build it, they will come.”

It worked with the ISCC.

Drawing big names like Ukraine’s Petrenko family, Olympic Gold Medalist Viktor, and his brother Vladimir.

“In 1986 I won Junior World Champion,” said Vladimir.

Channel 3 was there in the opening year of 1994.

“Today it’s a world class Skating rink for the best names on earth.”

Vladimir decided to stay in Simsbury and raise a family legacy.

Vladimir’s son Daniel is now ISCC’s Director of Figure Skating.

Daniel works alongside coach Holly Viall, who has been with the center for nearly three decades.

“It was a beautiful rink that had just been built, and there was a lot of promise,” said Holly.

People still remember those exciting times.

“We saw Viktor Petrenko and Oksana Baiul buying like toothpaste and it was like this major celebrity sighting in our sleepy hometown,” said Christine Donohue of Simsbury.

The ISCC nurtured a love of being on ice.

“Thankful for the rink at the beginning and now obviously, but back then, I wouldn’t even be in America today if it wasn’t for the rink inviting our family here,” said Daniel.

Or from the high school athletes, now raising families of their own.

“Just kind of watching them, you know thinking back to my days here, being able to relive that through their eyes it’s so cool,” said Trevor Mullane, former hockey player and parent.

Back in the 90s there were fewer distractions.

Free skate was a lot easier without looking down at a screen of some kind.

“Towards the end of elementary school and middle school you’d just get dropped off here with your friends and just skate around the rink all night,” said Christine.

Luke and Christine Donohue didn’t just skate at the ISCC.

It was one of the many backdrops to a love story that started in high school.

“This is our student section over there at least it was when we were here getting rowdy for high school games,” said Luke.

So if you build it, they’ll come.

The ISCC proves something even more special about Simsbury.

If you built it they’ll come back and stay awhile.

“I mean it’s a great town to just grow up in,” said Trevor.

“It just felt right to come back I mean it’s a lovely place to be,” Christine said.

The ISCC is actually under new ownership too, and they are planning new events in the near future, hoping to keep the traditions of skating alive and well in town.

