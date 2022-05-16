CT lawmakers push for answers in baby formula crisis

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A baby formula shortage is being called a national crisis with no end in sight.

Parents across the country are still scrambling to find it.

Monday morning at the Diaper Bank of Connecticut in North Haven, Connecticut lawmakers are expected to address the issue.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Sen. Richard Blumenthal said they will push for answers and action in hopes for a speedy resolution.

For weeks, consumers noticed empty shelves in the grocery stores’ infant aisles.

It’s estimated that baby formula is 43 percent out of stock nationwide.

Connecticut lawmakers are feeling the pressure and have written letters demanding swift action from both the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission.

Sparked by a massive recall at a major producer plant and field by global supply chain issues, cases of price gouging and scams also increased.

Infant care experts said they’re concerned the shortage has been leading parents to find unhealthy solutions

“There’s currently online a recipe going around to make your own formula that includes evaporated milk and karo syrup,” said Jan Ferraro, director of education, mom and baby division Acelleron. “That is not nutritionally sound, it is not a great recipe it’s not even healthy for your baby. Stay away from those DIY recipes.”

Here are some resources for Connecticut parents:

