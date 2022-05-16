DEEP seeks summer lifeguards for state beaches

(WFSB) - A lifeguard shortage could impact safety at Connecticut beaches this summer, but state leaders believe good pay and a top-notch office space will help them fill the positions.

Monday started off as a picture-perfect day at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. People who live nearby said that in the summer, the beach is a little slice of paradise.

“The people, the temperature, the energy and the openness of everything,” described Jose Texidor of Milford.

“There’s a constant flow of foot traffic,” said Nadine Civitella of Milford. “So, we always get to say good morning, good afternoon.”

Locals learned that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has struggled to hire young people at state park beaches.

As of Monday, Connecticut had 60 lifeguard openings at eight state parks including, Silver Sands.

“It surprises me especially during the holiday season. The beaches are loaded,” Texidor said. “We need the lifeguards out there.”

“We own a business, and we can’t get help, so no it doesn’t surprise me,” Civitella said.

The clock is ticking, and DEEP said it does not have any contingency plans in place because the agency is confident it will fill the slots.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said now is the perfect time to attract more candidates.

“We know there are a lot of young people from our high schools, we also know we have college kids who are coming back to Connecticut for the summer,” Bysiewicz said. “So, we are making this appeal.”

Candidates must be at least 16 years old and have strong swimming skills. New hires will be paid during a 2-week training period.

DEEP water safety coordinator Sarah Battistini called it the perfect summer gig.

“It’s a very dynamic work environment,” Battistini said. “All the training skills that I have taught over the years I have seen in real life on the beach, so the guards really get to utilize their training every day that they come in.”

State leaders said they know it’s a competitive hiring environment, but they believe the pay which starts at $16 an hour, and the beautiful views will attract great applicants.

DEEP said it wants to make most of the new hires before Memorial Day. We have information on how to apply on the channel 3 app.

