DEEP working to send Newtown bear cubs to rehabilitation facility

NEWTOWN, CT – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has found Bobbi the bear’s cubs and are trying to capture them so they can be sent to a rehabilitation facility.

DEEP is hoping to have the cubs in captivity soon after locating the bears near a neighborhood in Newtown.

While initially they were just going to monitor and let the cubs fend for themselves, it has now become a mission to rehab them.

According to a statement, DEEP changed their tune due to the risk of continued public interaction.

The plan right now is to tranquilize the cubs.

The cubs are too high in the trees right now for them to do that, since they could be hurt if they are sedated at that height.

Right now DEEP says they’re keeping a close eye on the cubs, waiting for the right moment to catch them.

“Sometimes it’s just better to wait for them to decide it’s time to come down, at least a little lower, or ideally come down out of the tree entirely to make things a little safer. Those are the things we look at, if that option isn’t a viable one, then we have to explore other things like trying to catch them in a trap, for example,” said Jenny Dickson, DEEP Director of Wildlife Division.

While DEEP is now saying the cubs should be rehabilitated, several animal advocates have said that should’ve been the solution from the beginning.

