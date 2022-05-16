EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT issued for potential severe storms

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Severe thunderstorms, with a low-end chance for a tornado, could rake across the state on Monday.

An Early Warning Weather Alert was issued in advance.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire state in the slight risk category for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center put all of Connecticut in its 'slight risk' category for severe storms on May 16. (WFSB)

Channel 3′s Lorin Richardson and Meteorologist Scot Haney said a sharp cold front moves through Monday evening.

“You’ll hear some thunder later [Monday], and we may see some severe weather in parts of the state, especially western Connecticut,” Haney said.

Depending on how much sunshine breaks through, the afternoon leading up to the storms may be humid and warm. Temperatures may top 80 degrees in parts of the state.

The storms arrive anytime between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Our greatest risk along with these thunderstorms is strong to damaging wind gusts, possibly hail, [and] brief but heavy rainfall could cause localized street flooding,” Richardson said. “As this storm system pushes through, it will gradually weaken, so the western half of the state is at highest risk.”

Haney said the setup could produce quick, spin-up tornadoes as the line starts to fragment.

“While the primary threat is wind, we’ll be watching storms carefully for a low-end chance of a tornado or large hail,” he said. “The swift moving system exits the state by 9 to 10 p.m.”

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunny skies, a gentle breeze, and dry air.

“After these storms pass through [Monday night], cooler air will filter into the state,” Richardson said. “Dewpoints will drop and highs will be back in the 70s the next couple days (where they should be this time of year). It will be nice and comfortable and mostly sunny!”

