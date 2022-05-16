One dies after car crashes into building wall in Manchester

Twenty Towns
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - One person died following a serious car accident in Manchester on Sunday.

Officials say they were called to Center and Fairview Street around 2:13 in the morning.

When police got on scene, they found a car with heavy damage engulfed in flames. The car was found crashed into the wall of a building.

Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manchester Police have since released the identity of the driver. Police say the victim was 24-year-old Diyar Muhammad Hamad of Shelton.

Investigators say the car was driving on Center Street when it left the road on Olcott Street.

The car went through a utility pole, a fence, and into the building wall.

Investigators say they are still investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, but believe speed was a factor.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Ashley Skolnick at (860) 645-5560.

