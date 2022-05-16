State’s Attorney: No racial slur used at basketball game between Colchester and Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – No racial slurs were used at a February basketball game between Colchester and Ledyard, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office in New London.

Officers responded to the February 5 girls’ basketball game at Ledyard High School for what police call a reported disturbance.

Police say when the game ended, parents from both Ledyard and Colchester were arguing.

Some people refused to leave the gym.

Officers arrived and made sure everyone left the game safely, police said.

“Shortly thereafter, responding officers learned that either during or after the game, someone allegedly used a racial slur,” Ledyard police said. “Officers confirmed that this report was made to Ledyard High School’s athletic director.”

Ledyard police say they investigated if any crimes happened during or after the game.

“As part of said investigation, the Ledyard Police Department conducted many interviews, re-interviews and reviewed much video footage from several sources,” Ledyard police said.

Police also worked with administration from Ledyard High in the investigation.

Ledyard Police then worked with the State’s Attorney’s Office in New London in the investigation.

The State’s Attorney says they didn’t find any evidence of someone using a racial slur.

“After additional interviews and more video review, the State’s Attorney’s (SA) Office reviewed the entirety of the case, including an arrest warrant affidavit. Ultimately, the SA determined that there was insufficient probable cause in this case,” Ledyard police said.

In February, Colchester officials said the report of racial slurs used at the game was inaccurate.

