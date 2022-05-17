20 Towns in 20 Days: Montville

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – 20 Towns in 20 Days heads to Montville!

Eyewitness News caught up with Ellen Curtin, the owner of Herb’s Deli.

Herb’s has been a staple in Montville, especially back in the 90s.

Some of Montville’s most recognizable faces shared what it was like growing up in Montville in the 90s.

“You know there is not a lot of things to do not a lot of activity, so you spent a lot of times with your friends. A lot of time with each other, I loved it,” said Lou Rogulski, Montville High School Class of 1991.

Lou and Joe Rogulski are identical twins who both graduated high school in 1991.

In order to have their own identities, their grandfather allowed them to go to different schools.

Lou went to Montville High and Joe went to Grasso Tech in Groton.

“When I went to Grasso Tech they didn’t have a band.. and I was in band with Louis at Murphy High School, Murphy Junior High. So the band director there Shane Rivers fantastic guy, allowed me even though I didn’t go to Montville High, to participate at all the football games. I was on the sidelines I was like their lacky they guy who carried the drums out, the roadie during the parades. They didn’t have to do that for me but they did,” said Joe, Grasso Technical High School Class of 1991.

The two say that despite not being at the same school they did extracurricular activities and hung out together, and of course rocked the latest fashions, including mullets.

“It was such a roller coaster right you could, rap for us was just coming on so there were times where you were listening to hip hop music you were wearing zeecapreeches or you’re listening to John Cougar Mellencamp and in Levis,” said Lou.

“I was a little more into grudge music. Flannel shirts and a lot of Metallica, we are the same, but we are very different in certain aspects of our life,” Joe said.

The two share some of their fondest memories includes their first jobs at Montville Florist.

“So we were probably 15 barely and it was at the Montville Florist which was owned by the McDonald family, another fantastic family in Montville. We used to be runners and there would be a guy driving who would pull up to the house and we get the flowers out, run up to the door and knock on the door and deliver flowers,” Lou said.

They talked about what has changed from life in the 90s to now and what advice they have for current high schoolers.

“There are jobs that are out there that don’t exist yet, so you are going to school you are trying to find your way I think the trick is to find out what you really love and then figure out how to make money at that. If you are going to go chase money your whole life, it’s not chasing happiness,” said Lou.

The Brown Derby Lounge is a staple and popular spot for locals in Montville.

Lou took Eyewitness News to a once popular hangout spot when he was in high school, it’s a place that almost every town has.

“So Friday night after a football game Montville McDonald’s was the place to be. This whole parking lot the street was all lined up. The whole parking lot would be totally full totally mobbed with people,” Lou said.

Lou says the 90s were always a blast and included a lot of food from this McDonald’s off of the Norwich - New London Turnpike.

“Definitely order a vanilla milkshake and a quarter pounder. Definitely that was the way to go and if you were being a wise guy, you would order a happy meal just because you wanted a toy,” said Lou. “We would be probably eating as many fries, and hopefully the visiting team didn’t come in and then there would be some ruckus but otherwise this place was packed. We would all be laughing and having a good time.”

He says while growing up there were not a whole lot of places in town for kids to just hang out, so they spent a lot of time driving to each other’s homes.

“So a lot of music a lot of music a ton of hairspray the girls with their hair up here and the guys with their mullets probably myself included a lot of music and a lot of laughing, kid would drive by and there would be screaming,” said Lou.

He says not much has changed here at this McDonald’s.

“I would say nothing just the color of the building and they had more tables out here on the side and stuff but this is the exact same layout, I think they had a little playland in front but we weren’t allowed in there,” Lou said.

Lou says that the Brown Derby Lounge was also important to them back then too, because once they all turned 21 everyone came to the Derby for their first drink.

Montville in the 90s and now

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.