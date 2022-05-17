Amazing K9 Duos: Officer Dufresne and K9 Kodi

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s Amazing K8 Duos, we stopped by the Enfield Police Department.

This week we are featuring Officer Dufresne and his K9 Kodi.

Renee: How long have you worked together, and what do you do on any given day?

Officer Dufresne: So K9 Kodi’s 6 years old this year, we’ve been on the road together for about 4.5 years after he graduated the Connecticut State Police Academy. Kodi and I do daily jobs could vary from going to find narcotics, to find missing children, to find suspects who committed crimes

R: How big is Kodi?

D: Kodi is 100 lbs. and he’s solid muscle.

R: Do you guys get to hang out after work? Is Kodi a cuddlebug?

D: He’s too big to cuddle, but he definitely knows when he’s working and when he’s home.

R: What’s his favorite thing to do?

D: Swim! He loves chasing the ball in the water.

