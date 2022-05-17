Arrest made in Waterbury shooting case from March

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested at a bar over the weekend for a shooting that happened back in March.

Detectives in Waterbury said they obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Ruddy Castro-Moria.

Police said they began investigating the shooting on March 30. They responded to 227 Frost Rd. for a complaint about a man who was down in the road with gunshot wounds to his head and neck area.

The victim, only identified as a 23-year-old man from Meriden, was conscious and alert when transported to a local hospital. The man survived.

Castro-Moria was arrested on May 14 in connection with the incident. He was found at a bar on Frost Road.

Police said when they arrested him, they found a Polymer 80 with no identifiable markings and nine rounds in it. He also had an extended 30 round magazine with 16 rounds. The serial number was also removed from the magazine.

Castro-Moria was charged with first-degree assault, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal attempt at murder.

He was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, violation of a large capacity magazine requirement, and illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver.

He was held on a $650,000 bond and was arraigned in court on May 16.

