Authorization for COVID vaccine boosters for children 5-11 could come today

(WFSB) – Children may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

This as, according to the latest numbers from Connecticut’s Department of Public Health, the state’s COVID positivity rate was at just over 13 percent.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer boosters for children ages 5 to 11. Insiders said the authorization could come as early as Tuesday.

The push for this age group’s approval came after Pfizer requested emergency use authorization for its boosters at the end of April.

While most in the medical field agree the country is not completely finished with COVID, experts are split on whether a “summer surge” is on the horizon.

Pfizer claimed its data showed a third vaccine dose raised omicron-fighting antibodies by 36 times in those ages 5 to 11. That’s why it has been hoping to get approval any day now.

In the meantime, all eyes are the positivity rates of the individual states, the majority of which have seen a slight uptick in cases as the weather gets warmer.

Experts are questioning if the trend will continue as the summer months heat up.

While some doctors said they’re convinced there will be summer surge, others said there’s no need to panic.

“I’m worried about the summer and the surge that could start within the next 3 to 4 weeks across south,” said Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.

“I do believe that cases will continue to come down,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member. “Wastewater data collected by cities does show overall cases coming down and that we shouldn’t have a big wave of infection this summer.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed that as of Tuesday morning, 66 percent of the U.S. was considered fully vaccinated with at least the initial series of shots. Thirty-one percent received the booster.

”We’ve got to make sure we don’t make a decision, which would be a wrong decision, that we’re completely finished with COVID-19,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “We are not.”

An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters when it meets on Thursday.

Americans can order a third round of free COVID-19 tests from the federal government. They’re available at covidtests.gov.

