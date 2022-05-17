Twenty Towns
Bullet pierces apartment wall in Willimantic; police seek Dodge SUV

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A bullet penetrated a Willimantic apartment with people and children inside, police reported.

They’re searching for a 2009 Dodge Journey as a result.

According to Willimantic police, they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the Kingswood Apartments around 4 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived on the scene, patrol officers determined that an apartment had been struck by a single bullet, which traveled through the exterior and was lodged into an interior wall. Multiple adults and children were inside of the apartment, police said. However, no one was hurt.

Witnesses told the officers that they had heard a loud argument between people in the street which resulted in what sounded like a single gunshot. The suspects were described as three 20 to 25-year-old males.

The Willimantic police detective division then responded and took over the investigation.

Video gathered from the scene appeared to show the suspects leaving in a 2009 Dodge Journey, possibly Grey with a Vermont license plate. Police said they are trying to find this vehicle.

They said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and multiple suspects have already been identified. It does not appear to be connected to a drive-by shooting from May 7.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the vehicle believed to be involved is asked to contact the Willimantic Police Department 860-465-3135.

