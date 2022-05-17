Twenty Towns
Crash in Milford involves off-duty Conn. State Trooper

Connecticut State police.
Connecticut State police.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An off-duty Connecticut State Police (CSP) Trooper was involved in a car accident on Tuesday.

Reports say the accident occurred in Milford.

Officials with CSP say minor injuries were reported.

The Trooper was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

