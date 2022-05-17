Crash in Milford involves off-duty Conn. State Trooper

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An off-duty Connecticut State Police (CSP) Trooper was involved in a car accident on Tuesday.

Reports say the accident occurred in Milford.

Officials with CSP say minor injuries were reported.

The Trooper was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.