DEEP provides update on orphaned bear cubs

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials provided an update on bear cubs following the shooting death of their mother in Newtown.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington.

DEEP recapped its efforts to safely capture the two bear cubs, the next steps for them, and important information for Connecticut residents about living with black bears in the state.

Ridgefield police said one of their officers, while off duty, shot the cubs’ mother last week.

The bear, known as “Bobbi,” had a tag and was well known in a neighborhood of Newtown.

