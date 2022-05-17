Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

DEEP provides update on orphaned bear cubs

State environmental officials provided an update on bear cubs following the shooting death of their mother in Newtown.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials provided an update on bear cubs following the shooting death of their mother in Newtown.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington.

DEEP recapped its efforts to safely capture the two bear cubs, the next steps for them, and important information for Connecticut residents about living with black bears in the state.

Ridgefield police said one of their officers, while off duty, shot the cubs’ mother last week.

The bear, known as “Bobbi,” had a tag and was well known in a neighborhood of Newtown.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Bobbi the bear's cubs
DEEP to send Newtown bear cubs to rehabilitation facility
Death of black bear in Newtown under investigation
Ridgefield off-duty officer involved in Newtown bear shooting

Latest News

West Haven City Hall
Gov. approves state oversight of West Haven’s finances in wake of scandal
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: May 17th
DEEP talks about captured bear cubs from Newtown - WFSB
NEWS CONFERENCE: DEEP provides update on orphaned bear cubs