East Hampton teen arrested for making illegal guns with grandfather

Clayton Hobby and Kerry Schunk.(East Hampton police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A teen in East Hampton was arrested for making so-called “ghost guns” with his grandfather.

Clayton Hobby, 18, was charged with possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of ammunition, manufacture of a machine gun, possession of high-capacity magazines, and risk of injury.

His grandfather, Kerry Schunk, 64, was charged with conspiracy to commit possession of an assault weapon, conspiracy to commit possession if a pistol, conspiracy to commit possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun, conspiracy to commit possession of high-capacity magazines, and interfering with an officer.

East Hampton police said a concerned citizen called them to report that over the weekend the person learned that a resident in town was manufacturing illegal AR-15 rifles.

They identified the suspect as Hobby.

Police said he was aided by Schunk.

East Hampton police arrested a teen and his grandfather for making so-called ghost guns.(East Hampton police)

While on scene, East Hampton officers said they found and seized multiple “ghost gun” AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly, including one that was converted to shoot fully automatic. In addition to the rifles found, three “ghost gun” polymer handguns were located. Fifteen high-capacity magazines and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition were located in close proximity to the weapons.

Hobby was held on a $250,000 surety bond.

Schunk was held on a $100,000 Surety Bond.

