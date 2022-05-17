Gov. approves state oversight of West Haven’s finances in wake of scandal

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor approved the recommendations of a state review board to designate the City of West Haven as a Tier IV municipality, which provides the greatest level of state oversight into the city’s finances.

The Municipality Accountability Review Board’s recommendation was detailed in a report released on April 14, 2022.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced his approval on Tuesday.

Lamont explained that he approved the change due to the city’s strained fiscal condition, which he said lacked adequate oversight by municipal leaders.

“As detailed in the MARB report, there is an obvious lack of fiscal controls in West Haven and it is necessary for the state to step in and provide the oversight and accountability that the residents of the town and the state deserve,” Lamont said. “This decision is a direct result of the fiscal mismanagement in the city that has gone on for too long. Taxpayers deserve to have confidence that their money is well spent, and the stringent oversight that a Tier IV designation provides will allow the state to provide the tools necessary to address this situation.”

The MARB is a state board that was established in 2017 for the purpose of providing technical, financial, and other assistance and related accountability for municipalities experiencing various levels of fiscal distress. Municipalities experiencing degrees of fiscal distress and in need of technical or other assistance may be designated into one of four tiers, which is based on several factors, including fund balance, bond rating, equalized mill rate, and levels of state aid.

The MARB is comprised of 11 members, which includes appointments from the governor and legislative leaders of both parties.

The decision came following a scandal in which nearly $1 million in federal COVID money was stolen by former city employee Michael DiMassa.

The board blamed city leaders for lack of controls and safeguards.

Mayor Nancy Rossi acknowledged that mistakes were made but said she would not step down.

