Gov. Lamont signs catalytic converter bill into law

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont signed into law a bill created to combat catalytic converter thefts in Connecticut.

It makes new requirements for receiving and selling catalytic converters.

The law takes effect on July 1.

Lamont’s office says the new requirements will be for motor vehicle recyclers, scrap metal processors, junk dealers, junk yard owners and operators, and motor vehicle repair shops.

“The measure was approved as part of an effort to crack down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters, and is specifically focused on deterring criminals at the point-of-sale,” Lamont’s office said. “Catalytic converters contain precious metals and have been the targets of a rash of thefts in recent years.”

Motor vehicle recyclers will only be able to receive a catalytic converter if it is physically attached to the vehicle. If it is not attached, it will be illegal for the recyclers to receive it.

“In addition, recyclers must affix or write a stock number on the part, and create a written record of the transaction, including the name, address, telephone number, license number, and automobile VIN number of the customer,” said Lamont’s office.

The governor’s office listed rules scrap metal processors, junk dealers, and junk yard owners and operators must follow before accepting a catalytic converter that is no attached to a vehicle:

Record the place and date of the transaction, a description of the catalytic converter, and the amount paid; Record a description of the seller and the seller’s name, address, and driver’s license number; Affix or write a stock number on the catalytic converter; Record the license plate number of the motor vehicle that was used to transport the catalytic converter; Obtain from the seller a statement that they own the catalytic converter; and Take a photograph or video of the seller and their driver’s license.

“In addition, sellers may only sell one catalytic converter per day to a scrap metal dealer. Scrap metal processors and junk dealers can only pay a seller by check, which is mailed to their home address,” said Lamont’s office.

Officials say scrap metal processors and junk dealers will be required to submit all information on catalytic converter sales electronically to state police.

