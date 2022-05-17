Police: 15-year-old arrested in Hamden shooting investigation

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old is facing charges in a Hamden shooting last May.

Police say the shooting happened on Oberlin Road May 26, 2021 around 6 p.m.

A 22-year-old suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

Authorities say the occupant of a vehicle traveling on Oberlin shot at the victim, who was in a parked vehicle.

“The shooting appeared targeted,” Hamden police said.

The 15-year-old from Hamden was arrested in the case on Tuesday.

He is charged with assault first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The teen is held at a juvenile detention center and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on May 31, police said.

Police say this isn’t the first time he has been arrested.

The teen was arrested in connection to another shooting in Hamden that happened May 27, 2021.

“He was also arrested on 06/03/21 with a loaded handgun that had an obliterated serial number. The handgun was forensically analyzed and later linked to the shooting on Oberlin Road,” Hamden police say.

