Rain brings relief to Connecticut’s dry weather

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy downpours on Monday brought relief to many who were dealing with dry conditions in Connecticut.

The dry conditions have caused several brush fires throughout the state, including a sizeable one in Middletown.

“Although we’ve gotten a little bit of rain now, don’t let down your guard with fire safety,” says South District Fire Chief Jim Trzaski.

“Some communities had upwards of about a ½ inch of rain it would be nice to have a longer period of rain to where it’s light and can be soaked up over the span of multiple hours that would be more beneficial as opposed to a quick hitting round of heavy rain,” says Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon.

Last week’s brush fire in Middletown was caused by the perfect storm of conditions including wind, dry weather, and barren trees.

“Now that the leaf canopy is starting to open up it’s allowing a lot more of the humidity to stay low on the forest floor,” says Chief Trzaski.

More than 100 crews from 10 different departments helped to contain the Middletown brush fires.

“At one point, we were estimating up to 350 acres were on fire. We had a good collaborative effort between south fire,” says Chief Trzaski.

Since they were able to stop the growth of the fire quickly, Chief Trzaski says they were able to keep the fire contained to 200 acres.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of our members and surrounding members,” says Trzaski.

Officials still say to be mindful of potential brush fires since conditions are still drier than normal.

“Especially out in the forest if you’re out walking be mindful if you’re having campfires make sure they’re full extinguished,” says Chief Trazski.

