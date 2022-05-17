Route 5 closed in Wallingford due to serious crash

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Route 5 in Wallingford on Tuesday morning.

The closure was between Willard and Northfield roads, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It was first reported just before 5:15 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.