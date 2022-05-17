Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Route 5 closed in Wallingford due to serious crash

Wallingford police.
Wallingford police.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Route 5 in Wallingford on Tuesday morning.

The closure was between Willard and Northfield roads, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It was first reported just before 5:15 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB File.
Shooting investigation closes Route 8 in Bridgeport
Traffic alert
Hartford police warn of heavy traffic ahead of weekend events
Credit: Tolland Fire Department
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 East in Vernon is CLOSED due to tractor trailer accident
Jackknifed tractor trailer closes Route 2 West in East Hartford
Jackknifed tractor trailer closes part of Route 2 West in East Hartford