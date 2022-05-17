Route 8 south closed in Bridgeport for police activity
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound is closed in Bridgeport because of police activity.
The state Department of Transportation reported that the closure is between exits 5 and 3.
The incident was first reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
No other details were available.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.