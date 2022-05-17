Twenty Towns
Route 8 south closed in Bridgeport for police activity

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound is closed in Bridgeport because of police activity.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the closure is between exits 5 and 3.

The incident was first reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No other details were available.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

