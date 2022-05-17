Route 8 south closed in Bridgeport for police activity

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound is closed in Bridgeport because of police activity.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the closure is between exits 5 and 3.

The incident was first reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No other details were available.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.