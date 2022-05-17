Twenty Towns
Serious crash involving school bus under investigation in Bloomfield

A driver slammed into a school bus on Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield on May 17. This is video from the scene.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A section of Blue Hills Avenue is closed following a serious crash involving a school bus.

According to police, a single car crashed into the rear of an occupied school bus in the area of 1330 Blue Hills Ave. on Tuesday morning.

Live video can be viewed below:

Police said there were no injuries for the roughly 10 children on board.

The driver of the car, however, suffered serious injuries.

The regional accident reconstruction team responded.

Blue Hills Avenue was blocked to traffic southbound at West Dudley Town and northbound at Old Windsor Road.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest details as soon as they become available.

