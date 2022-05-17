Small Business Spotlight: Supercharged

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Small Business Spotlight heads to Montville to check out Supercharged.

Built in 2017, Supercharged is an indoor adventure center hidden in plain sight in Montville.

“If you’re looking for an action-packed experience, we are the one stop shop for that, so we have indoor go-karting, the new ninja wipeout park, and we also have ax throwing as well,” said Zachary Davis, General Manager.

There’s so much to do and it’s for people of all ages.

“I would say we run the gamut, all the way from toddlers to all the way to grandma and grandpa are out on the track driving as well so we have a broad spectrum of customers here,” said Zachary.

The new ninja wipeout course has obstacles and trampolines.

They also recently added ax throwing and updated their restaurant and bar area.

What hasn’t changed is the indoor karting.

“I mean, you said that when you walked in today, you’d never seen this place before and you were pretty amazed by it, so I think the track certainly speaks volumes to that,” said Zachary.

They say it’s the world’s largest indoor multi-level karting, so you can see why this is a draw.

“It is totally a destination, we attract people all the way from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and even New York and New Jersey,” Zachary said.

People locally also really get to enjoy the activities right in their own backyard.

“I mean this was certainly a big to-do in the area, obviously, like I said before Montville is a pretty small community so building something of this magnitude was pretty eye opening for them. Even when this past winter we had our grand re-opening with all these new attractions we saw this same support like we did back in 2017,” said Zachary.

