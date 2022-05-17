State lawmakers focus on reproductive rights in campaigns

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Abortion rights are taking front and center in many campaigns.

In Connecticut, Democrats say it is important not to be silent on the issue.

The draft decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade has caused at least 26 states to consider banning abortions or have restrictions.

Women’s rights have become a key issue for Democrats running in this year’s election.

A woman’s right to choose is protected in Connecticut and lawmakers recently passed legislation adding further protections and more access.

About a dozen Democrats, including the secretary of the state, current state lawmakers and those running for office, say even though Connecticut is considered a leader when it comes to women’s rights it’s not the time to take that for granted.

“Make no mistake our reproductive rights are under attack. The draft ruling obliterates five decades of established law with respect to women’s reproductive healthcare,” said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Democrats say this comes at a time when 7 in 10 Americans believe Roe v. Wade should stay as the law in this country.

Governor Ned Lamont supports a woman’s right to choose and signed the legislation that passed.

Tuesday, Democrats criticized Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor, for his stance on women’s rights.

