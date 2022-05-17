State leaders look to find solutions to baby formula shortage

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A nationwide baby formula shortage continues to impact families across the country, including in Connecticut.

Tuesday, state leaders said they will discuss the problem and try to find solutions for local parents.

A forum was scheduled to take place at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Parents will be able to watch it online.

The state Public Health Committee is hosting the forum and parents can view it on the committee’s YouTube page here.

During it, local experts will try to help families get through the shortage.

On the national level, there is hope things will soon improve. That’s because a baby formula plant that has been closed for months could reopen soon.

The recall of Abbott Laboratories formula has been a significant factor in the shortage, but the company is close to reaching a deal with the Food and Drug Administration that would allow it to get back up and running.

The agreement requires that Abbott take several steps regarding violations at its Sturgis, MI facility. The manufacturer said if a court approves the agreement, it could restart the site within 2 weeks. After that, it would take 6 to 8 weeks for the products to reach store shelves.

This, of course, comes as parents across the country struggle with the baby formula shortage.

The proposed improvements include updating training and safety procedures along with protocols regarding water, cleaning, and maintenance procedures at the site.

White House officials said they will do everything they can to help end the shortage, but they will make the health and wellness of babies the top priority.

“The FDA is working closely with Abbott to bring the facility back online safely,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. “That’s the key word here, ‘safely.’”

In Connecticut, experts will address the issue and offer advice to state lawmakers and parents during the forum in Hartford that begins at 3:30 p.m.

