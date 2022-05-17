Teen shot and killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A teen succumbed to injuries suffered from a shooting that happened in New Haven on Monday night.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Anthony Strother of New Haven.

They said they received a call around 11:20 p.m. that a person had been shot on South Genesee Street, between East Ramsdell Street and Harper Avenue.

Responding officers found Strother on the scene.

An ambulance crew transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

New Haven police’s bureau of identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives were said to be leading the investigation.

Police asked any witnesses who have not yet spoken to them to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).

