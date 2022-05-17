Two people charged with animal cruelty in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people in Torrington are facing animal cruelty charges, police say.

The arrests come after what police say is a months-long investigation.

Torrington police and Torrington Animal Control Officers executed a search warrant on April 28 for a residence on Washington Avenue.

Police say they found six dogs, eight cats, a bearded dragon lizard, and one hedgehog living in poor and unsanitary conditions.

The animals were then brought to Bantam Lake Hospital to be evaluated, police said.

All six dogs were dehydrated. Some of them “suffered from secondary conditions like being underweight, and / or having some level of infection of worms or parasites,” police said.

Police say the cats were in “fair condition” but were not socialized. They found a kitten that was dehydrated and underweight.

“The bearded dragon and hedgehog were also determined to be in poor condition by hospital staff, reporting that both animals were underweight and suffered from general overall neglect,” Torrington police said.

Nicolina Scalora, 30, and Gregory Zarins, 24, are each charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty, said police.

Scalora turned herself in to police on Monday and Zarins turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

They are both scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on May 23.

“All animals are currently in the custody of the Torrington Animal Control and will be until the court determines their future,” Torrington police said.

