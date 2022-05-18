WASHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A horse rescue in Connecticut has been saving lives for over four decades.

“Way back when, when I started, a lot of people didn’t have the education. They thought you could just throw them in your backyard, and they’d eat the grass, and they were fine and they could live that way,” said Patty Wahlers, Founder and President of H.O.R.S.E of Connecticut.

But there is so much more that goes into caring for a horse, and thanks to people like Patty, there are resources out there for those who lack the knowledge and compassion. “There are a lot of rescues now, which is phenomenal because it’s not all on us.”

For a time though, H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut was the only one around. “We started off in New Bright Spot: Local rescue helping horses for decades Milford at a little 11-acre place that I rented, and we’ve moved 7 times.”

41 years later, H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut now sits on a 47-acre farm in Washington.

“Right now, I have 21 on the farm. We always want to make sure we have enough space, enough help and obviously enough money to take on these animals.”

And the horses are always up for adoption. “We’ve taken y’know yearlings, raised babies, everything from minis to drafts and everything in-between, racehorses off the track, standardbreds.”

One of the bases that keep this farm up and running is their sponsorship program.

“You come up, spend quality time with your horse, they get to groom it, take it for walks. If it’s something that’s ridable they can take their kid for a ride around the ring. They can walk them around the trails, and it’s great for everybody.”

What’s even greater of a reward is the satisfaction that these horses are given a new lease on life. “I get to take these horses from death’s door, and I get to see them back to what they should be, which is the majestic creature that they are.”

H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut has an open house event on Saturday, May 21st from 10:00am to 3:00pm at their location in Washington.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.