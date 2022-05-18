Twenty Towns
Crash testers show off a new kind of test for SUVs

New research looked at how certain SUV models hold up in crash tests.
By Caitlin Francis
May. 18, 2022
(WFSB) - New research looked at how certain SUV models hold up in crash tests.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said it smashed into 18 different midsize SUVs.

It was looking to see how well the vehicles protected passengers in a side crash test.

This year’s test was tougher.

The IIHS introduced a larger barrier that traveled faster to simulate the larger vehicles more common on the road.

It said half the mid-sized SUVs tested received a good rating. The rest came in at acceptable or marginal.

The results were much better than recent testing on 20 different small SUVs that only one received a good rating.

“We are confident in the auto industry and that they will respond to this new test,” said David Harkey, IIHS president, “There’s no doubt that they can do it. It’s just a question of how long it takes them to employ some of the additional perhaps structural measures, restraint measures that will protect the occupants.”

The IIHS said it will soon perform side crash tests on other vehicles including sedans to see how they handle the impact.

