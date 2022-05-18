Gubernatorial candidate Stefanowski discusses stance on abortion, other issues

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Now that the conventions are over, campaigns are heating up.

Wednesday Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor, is coming out swinging against Governor Ned Lamont on several issues.

Stefanowski criticized Lamont of his administration for too much spending and not doing enough to help with inflation.

He also spoke publicly for the time on where he stands on abortion rights.

“Now in an election year, we got a $600 million tax cut, half of which are temporary, which saves the average family about $400 a year when the Biden/Lamont inflation is costing them $600 a month,” said Stefanowski.

It’s not clear where Stefano ski gets those numbers, but he says $600 million in tax cuts falls short of what’s needed, especially during record high inflation.

Lamont and Democrats passed a budget that includes cuts in property taxes, car taxes and the gas tax.

He also attacked Lamont for raising taxes during his first year.

Stefanowski is also critical of what’s happening in West Haven.

The state has taken over the city’s budget.

There’s currently an FBI investigation into stolen COVID relief money.

He says Mayor Rossi should step down and Lamont should insist.

“I think that’s her call but I think they ought to have a fresh start in West Haven,” said Lamont.

For the first time, Stefanowski is speaking about his stand on abortion rights, although he did release a statement last week.

He says he would not change the existing law in Connecticut which protects a woman’s right to choose.

He also says he supports parental notification for those under 16 except in the case of rape or incest.

“I believe in parental notification. I think we should have it. I would question why the governor doesn’t think the parents of a 14-year-old girl don’t have the right to have a discussion with her before she goes through something like that,” Stefanowski said.

Democrats are also speaking out.

Tuesday on the steps of the state Capitol, the lieutenant governor, current legislators and those running for office made it clear that while the Connecticut law protects women, things can change.

“These are children who are more often than no sexually abused by a loved one, and so to tell them, that now when they need abortion care. They are going to have to go to court it’s just going to delay the care they need and we don’t want to delay care and access to abortion in the state of Connecticut,” said Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford).

Connecticut has gone one step further.

Lawmakers recently passed legislation that makes the current law stronger with more protections and access.

Lamont’s campaign says the budget also includes a $250 child care tax credit, to help families. As for the tax increases, they were passed and existed before Lamont took office.

