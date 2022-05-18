Twenty Towns
Norwich Police: Man charged for home invasion, held on $1 million bond

Kwendelle Mug
Kwendelle Mug(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwich man was arrested on home invasion charges.

Norwich Police arrested 31-year-old Kwendelle Wiggins on Wednesday after he attempted to return to his former residence in Norwich.

Norwich Police say the arrest was made with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Wiggins has been charged with home invasion, assault in the first degree, threatening in the second degree, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, and cruelty to persons.

Wiggins is being held on a $1 million bond for the home invasion warrant.

Police say Wiggins will appear in court on Wednesday, May 18.

